Gardaí investigating assault on Waterville farmer who confronted illegal hare trappers

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a Waterville farmer after he confronted trespassers who were illegally hare trapping on his land.

The alleged assault occurred shortly after 5am last Sunday, December 6th in the Breahig area of Waterville.

The hare trappers were armed with a hammer and threw stones when they were approached by the farmer and a neighbour.

The farmer required stitches after being hit above the eye with a stone.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, but Radio Kerry understands Gardaí seized a vehicle left at the scene.

The neighbour who approached the men with the farmer spoke to Radio Kerry this morning, and explained what they were met with.