Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at a business near Listowel.

Two men entered the premises of a business in the Dromclough area at around 5 o’clock yesterday evening, and assaulted an employee, who suffered minor injuries.

The men then left the scene in a black car in the direction of Finuge.

Gardaí say nothing was taken from the premises.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, in particular road users with camera footage to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820.