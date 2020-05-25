Gardaí investigate theft of number plate in Tralee carpark

Gardai are looking for information following the theft of a car registration plate in Tralee.

Last Tuesday (May 19th) between midday and 2pm, the back of a car was damaged in the Manor West car park when the number plate was removed.

If anyone saw anything suspicious, they are asked to contact Gardai in Tralee.

Garda Eoghan Walsh says sometimes these plates can be cloned and used in crimes.

Meanwhile, Gardai are investigating a hit-and-run in Tralee in which a white or grey car hit the front wall of Applegreen Service Station in Killerisk.

The incident happened around quarter past 11 last Thursday night.

Nobody was injured but significant damage was caused to the wall.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and Gardai are seeking information from the public in relation to the incident.