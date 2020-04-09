Gardai investigate multiple stabbing of teenager in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Tralee earlier this afternoon in which a young man was stabbed multiple times.

The 19-year-old was taken to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is described as stable.

The incident happened shortly before 4 o’clock this afternoon in the Caheranne area of the town, and involved three youths.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Sgt Tim O’Keeffe appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, to contact Tralee Garda Station.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have video footage of the assault.