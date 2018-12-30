Gardaí investigate fatal collision on Kerry Limerick border

A motorcyclist in his 50’s has died following a triple vehicle collision on the Kerry Limerick border this afternoon.

The incident happened when the deceased’s bike collided with a car and another motorbike on the N69 Glin-Tarbert road, known locally as the Coast Road.

The second motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Listowel Fire Service dispatched two units to the scene at 12.40pm and it is understood that emergency services and Newcastle West Gardaí have cleared the scene outside Lanterns Hotel.

The driver of the car was uninjured and the road has re-opened.

It is the second fatal road traffic incident today after a man in his 30’s died when his car collided with a fence in Cork this morning.

It happened just after 7 o’clock this morning on the Old Dublin Road near Junction 18 Sallybrook/Glanmire off the M8.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.