Gardaí investigate after emblem of children’s festival found burnt

Gardaí are investigating after an emblem of a popular children’s festival in Kerry was found burnt overnight.

Every year, a 12 feet tall teddy bear made out of hay and straw is made to mark the countdown of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival.

The festival runs this Saturday and Sunday.

Last night, the bear, called Ted, was placed in his usual spot on the N69 Tralee-Listowel road at the turn off to Kilflynn.

Just hours later, at around 1.20am, reports were received that the bear had been set on fire.

Mick Brady is chair of the festival.

Mick Brady, however, has good news for fans of Ted.

He says the teddy bear will be back very soon.