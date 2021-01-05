Gardaí investigate dog attack on cyclist in Ardfert

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dog attack in Ardfert at the weekend, which resulted in a female cyclist being bitten several times.

The woman was assisted by a passing motorist who managed to scare off the dogs and bring her to safety.

The attack took place around 12.30pm on Saturday when the woman was cycling in Ardfert, and was bitten in the ankle and the arm, by a large dog.

A motorist who was passing at the time came to her aid and managed to get her to safety, and it’s understood she needed to be brought to SouthDoc for treatment.

The woman subsequently made a statement to Tralee Gardaí who say they’re investigating the incident.

Kerry County Council’s dog warden has also been informed but it’s not yet known if the dog has been taken away from its owners.

The cyclist went on social media on Sunday to pay tribute to the man who came to her assistance.

She said she believed his name was Brendan, he was driving a silver car and was headed in the direction of Ballyduff when the incident happened.