Gardaí investigate cause of house fire which led to North Kerry school closure

Gardai are investing the cause of a fire at a cottage in North Kerry that led to the closure of the local national school.

Kerry Fire Service attended the fire at the cottage on Church Road, Moyvane on Tuesday, November 20th.

The day after the fire, parents at Murhur National School, which is directly across the road from the site, were told by the school that due to the fire and the presence of asbestos, the school would close for the day





The school later updated parents that Gardaí had advised that the bio-active site was no longer considered to be a threat and the school reopened on Thursday, November 22nd

The environment section of Kerry County Council was alerted to the possibility of asbestos being present and conducted tests which confirmed this to be the case.

The owner of the property subsequently demolished it and according to the council has advised it that specialists have been engaged with the clearance of asbestos from the site

Kerry County Council has told Radio Kerry that it is satisfied there is no current risk to public health at the site.

Gardai have confirmed that they were called to the scene of the fire at 10.45pm on November 20th and are continuing their investigations into the cause of the fire.