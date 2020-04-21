Gardai investigate Caherciveen assault

Radio Kerry understands a man was assaulted outside a direct provision centre in Caherciveen yesterday afternoon.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Gardaí confirmed that at approximately 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon they responded to an alleged assault outside a premises in the Caherciveen area.

No injuries or arrests were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

The direct provision centre, located at the former Skellig Star Hotel, was opened last month in order to free up emergency accommodation elsewhere and over one hundred residents arrived there over the following weeks.

Four of the residents have been moved in recent days following confirmation of an outbreak of Covid 19.

The issue has led to concerns in the locality and criticism of the Department of Justice for a lack of information on the development.