Gardaí are investigating the suspected criminal damage or a car that was burnt out in Caherciveen on Saturday morning.

The incident of the car being set on fire occurred at the O Connell Street Car Park in the town at approximately 3:15am on Saturday.

No injuries were sustained.

A technical examination of the scene and vehicle will determine the course of the Garda investigation, although at this stage it is being treated as a criminal damage incident.