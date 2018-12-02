Gardaí investigate attack on man in Kenmare

Gardaí are investigating an attack on a man in Kenmare last night.

At around 9pm, gardaí were called to Lansdowne Village just outside the town.

Emergency services also attended the scene where a 40-year-old man had been attacked.





Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Killarney gardaí say they are investigating an assault causing harm and are appealing for witnesses.

It’s understood that the man’s injuries are not serious.

If you’ve information, you’re asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 667 1160.