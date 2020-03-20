Gardaí inspect Kerry pubs to ensure they’re complying with government directives

Gardaí have inspected pubs in Kerry to ensure they’re complying with government directives.

The government requested licensed premises to shut voluntarily by close of business on Sunday and, since then, gardai countrywide have conducted inspections to ensure compliance.

All pubs, including hotel bars, were asked to close from Sunday night until at least March 29th, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government also strongly advised against house parties while pubs are closed.

Local gardaí confirmed members have conducted a number of inspections on pubs in the county in their effort to ensure compliance.

No details on sanctions were revealed.

The Garda Press Office does say gardaí currently have no legislative basis on which to enforce business closures in breach of the guidance.

However, they will consider any non-compliance with government requests during licensing applications to the district court later in the year.

Elsewhere, eight new gardaí will be stationed in Kerry in the coming days.

This follows today’s passing out ceremony at Templemore, where 319 graduate gardaí finished their studies earlier than planned to support public services during the outbreak.