Gardaí are due to investigate criminal damage offences at a South Kerry GAA club.

The Garda Press Office says gardaí have received reports of alleged criminal damage offences at St Mary’s GAA club in Cahersiveen.

Members of the force are due to examine the area shortly.

A club member says 24 seats in the stand have been damaged, with some broken in half.

The estimated cost of the damage is approximately €2,400, according to St Mary’s.