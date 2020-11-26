Gardaí find some Kerry businesses selling non-essential items

Gardaí have carried out inspections on 30 business premises in Kerry this week for allegedly failing to comply with Level 5 restrictions.

Under the restrictions, non-essential businesses must close while essential retailers – such as supermarkets, pharmacies and hardware shops – may remain open but must not sell non-essential items.

Radio Kerry understands that a number of such retailers had been selling Christmas-related products such as decorations, which are non-essential.

Kerry gardaí inspected 30 businesses this week.

Radio Kerry understands that the vast majority complied with garda requests not to sell non-essential items.

It’s understood that if a business refuses to comply with a request, gardaí may send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.