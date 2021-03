Gardaí are examining CCTV as part of their investigation into an assault on a woman in Cahersiveen.

The alleged attack, which is understood to be a sexual assault, happened last Friday evening in the town park.

A woman in her twenties was allegedly assaulted between 7 and 7.30 that evening.

The scene was preserved and a garda technical examination was conducted on Saturday.

Gardaí have interviewed a number of witnesses.

They’re also examining CCTV in the area of Cahersiveen Town Park.