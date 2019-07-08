Gardaí examine CCTV after cash is stolen from ATM in Tralee town centre

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage, after several hundred Euro in cash was stolen from an ATM in the centre of Tralee.

On Tuesday afternoon last, around a quarter to four, a member of the public withdrew a sum of cash from the machine at Castle Street, but walked away without taking the money from the dispenser.

When the bank customer realised the mistake and reported it, it was discovered that someone had taken the cash.

Garda Niall O’Connor made this appeal, to anyone who might’ve been in the area at the time: