Gardaí have discovered a cannabis grow house in Killorglin.

They’ve seized approximately €9,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants following a search yesterday at a house in the area.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at the house at approximately 8:30pm and discovered a grow house which contained 12 mature cannabis plants, pending analysis.





No arrests have been made and a file will be prepared for the DPP.