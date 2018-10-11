Gardai describes coming upon scene of alleged North Kerry murder

A Garda has told the north Kerry murder trial of coming across the deceased man with “absolutely horrific” injuries to his upper body.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee heard it is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Garda Pat Naughton told the court he had been manning a check point when he got a call at 8.30 on the morning in question that a teleporter had rammed a car.

On arrival to Rattoo, he saw a car with puncture marks to the bonnet and roof and the windscreen was broken.

He saw an old man in the driver seat who had catastrophic and horrific injuries to his upper body, face and skull.

He said it was alarming that there was nobody at the scene to explain what had happened.

Garda Naughton said he later found the teleporter, belonging to the accused, in a nearby farmyard which had blood, possibly tissue and glass on the front prong.

Under cross examination, Garda Naughton said this was not a traffic collision, it was a serious incident.

He said the deceased man was abandoned at the scene.

Garda Alan Crowley, who also attended the scene that morning, said Mr O’Mahony had suffered a very violent death.

He said it appeared to him that this was an intentional act rather than an accident.

Earlier, James O’Mahony, a nephew of the deceased, said his uncle’s use of a crow banger, which had led to disputes with the accused and neighbours, was solely to protect his crops from being attacked by crows.

He said it would go off every ten to 15 minutes.

He said his uncle was passionate about farming and getting a good yield from his crops.