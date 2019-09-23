Gardaí to crack down on parents who park illegally outside Kerry schools

Gardaí have unveiled a countywide crackdown on parents who park illegally and dangerously outside of schools.

Numerous complaints have been made to Gardaí in recent weeks, regarding cars being parked illegally outside schools, particularly at pick-up and drop-off times.

Garda Eilish Cronin says Gardaí will be deploying patrols around Kerry schools at peak times in the coming weeks, and no excuses will be tolerated for careless parking.

She says, those parked illegally or dangerously will be dealt with accordingly: