Killarney Gardaí are investigating a collision which occurred earlier this afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2.15pm today between a car and a motorbike on the N71 Muckross Road near the junction to Woodlawn Road.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Universirty Hospital Kerry with serious but non life threatening injuries.

Diversions are no longer in place and investigations are ongoing.