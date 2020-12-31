Gardaí carrying out high visibility checkpoints following introduction of restrictions

Gardaí say they’ll be carrying out high visibility checkpoints from today, following the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions.

They say they will be patrolling key public areas such as parks and recreational areas.

Under current restrictions, people should not leave their homes except for essential journeys or for outdoor physical exercise within 5km of their home.

Gardaí are reminding people that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of someone experiencing domestic violence, or to escape the risk of harm.