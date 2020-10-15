Gardai to carry out investigation after Garda who tested positive for Covid attends court sitting in Tralee

An Garda Síochána is to carry out an investigation after a Garda who tested positive for Covid 19 attended a court sitting in Tralee yesterday.

The Garda, who was due to give evidence at the court sitting, only became aware of his positive result while in attendance.

All cases in Tralee District Court were adjourned and the courtroom closed after Judge David Waters became aware of the situation.

Cases due before Kerry district courts have been adjourned for today and Friday.

A statement from an Garda Siochana, said an investigation into into all the circumstances leading to this event will be carried out, to determine what if any further action may be required.

It added that all members of An Garda Síochána are expected to fully comply with HSE guidelines.