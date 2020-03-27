Gardaí called to UHK Following Altercation – March 27th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry speaks to Anne Lucey about an altercation at University Hospital Kerry between the partner of a patient and hospital staff that saw the Gardaí called to intervene. It’s understood the man became upset when couldn’t accompany his partner into the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR