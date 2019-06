Gardaí in Ballybunion are investigating an alleged sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the alleged assault which occured in a laneway off Main Street at approximately 2 o’clock.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Ballybunion Gardaí are looking for witnesses to come forward via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or to contact the station directly on 068 27104.