Gardai attend barricade situation in Kilgarvan

A media blackout was requested by Gardai earlier today in relation to an ongoing incident in Kilgarvan.

That blackout has now been lifted.

Gardai have confirmed that at midday today they responded to an incident at a private dwelling in Kilgarvan.

A man in his 50s had barricaded himself into a house and it was confirmed he had access to firearms and ammunition.

No other person was in the dwelling.

Garda protocol for a barricade incident was implemented. At approx 3 o clock the incident was resolved peacefully.

No person was injured and a shotgun, rifle and ammunition were safetly secured at the scene.

The man has been arrested and is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.