Gardaí asking for support of parents in relation to St Stephen’s Night in Dingle

Gardaí are asking for the support of parents in relation to St Stephen’s Night in Dingle.

The West Kerry town is one of the busiest locations in the county on the 26th, with the annual Wren’s Day parade taking place in the town.

Gardaí are asking that parents make their children aware the majority of venues operating within Dingle on St. Stephen’s Night are over 18 venues.





There will be a zero-tolerance policy on public and underage drinking.

Superintendent Dan Keane says there have been issues with large groups of youths arriving into Dingle on buses, who are then left wandering the town, sometimes in a drunken state.

He says this is not only disrespectful to the local residents, but it can put pressure on Gardaí and emergency services.

Gardaí from other districts will be providing assistance, as will plain clothes members of the Divisional Drugs Unit.