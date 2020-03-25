Gardaí arrest two men in relation to Blennerville pub burglary

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a burglary at a pub in Blennerville.

Shortly after 1am this morning, Tralee gardaí received a report from a member of the public about a suspicious car in Blennerville, which had its number plates blocked out.

Gardaí then discovered the front window of a pub had been smashed and crates of beer had been stolen.

A description of the vehicle was circulated and a car was stopped in Balloonagh by gardaí a short time later.

Two men, both aged in their thirties, were arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station.

The stolen beer was also recovered from the car.