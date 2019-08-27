Gardaí appoint head of new Southern Region

An Garda Síochána have appointed a head of the new Southern Region which includes Kerry.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Ann-Marie McMahon is to take up the role, under plans to reorganise the force.

The new Southern Region sees Clare and Tipperary added in, to join the Kerry, Cork and Limerick divisions.

The Kerry Garda Division is to remain unchanged under the plans, despite most local divisions doubling in size.

Retired Garda Sergeant and former Fine Gael Listowel Town Councillor Tim O’Leary is broadly welcoming Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s revamping of the police force.

Tim O’Leary says he particularly likes the community policing aspect and frontline interaction with people, but understands criticism of the plan; he’s waiting to see how it’ll be implemented.