Gardaí appealing for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing in Glenflesk

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing on the N22 at Glenflesk.

Gardaí received reports of racing taking place yesterday, as well as related instances of dangerous driving.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Gardaí attended the scene on the N22 at Glenflesk yesterday following reports of sulky racing.

They didn’t witness any illegal racing themselves, however, they seized a horse under the Control of Horses Act; a van and horsebox with no tax were also seized.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Glenflesk area, between 6am and 7.30am, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160.

Superintendent Flor Murphy made an appeal to horse owners and individuals who are in control of horses to abide by their responsibilities under the legislation.

He says Gardaí will be particularly vigilant in relation to horses not being kept under proper control or where horses are creating a nuisance, adding anyone who is found to be involved in illegal sulky racing or not taking responsibility for their horses will be dealt with under the relevant legislation.

No arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.