Gardaí appealing for witnesses to burglary in Rathmore petrol station

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Rathmore.

Early this morning, a number of suspects entered a petrol station at West End, where they entered through the back door and proceeded to take cash and stock from the premises.

The Garda Press Office says that between one and six o’clock this morning, a number of suspects entered the petrol station through the back door.

After spending a number of hours inside the petrol station, they left in a dark-coloured car with cash and stock from the premises.

Inspector Aidan Moynihan from Macroom Garda Station is appealing to any drivers who were in the area and who may have dashcam footage.

He says the suspects spent a long time in the area.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Eir has confirmed a cable was cut in the Rathmore area overnight which is impacting approximately 270 customers.

It’s unknown if there’s a connection between both incidents at this time.