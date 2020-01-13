Gardaí appealing for public’s help in locating missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is missing from Kerry.

Sixteen-year-old Elise Mulamba was last seen in Tralee at around 1pm on Saturday (January 11th).

Elise is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a thin build and long black hair; she was wearing a red hooded jumper and dark trousers when she was last seen.

Gardaí believe Elise may be in the Cork City area and are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Elise or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.