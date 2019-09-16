Gardaí appeal for witnesses to ‘vicious’ broad daylight assault in Tralee town

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate assaults which occurred in Tralee, one of which was described as particularly vicious.

The first incident occurred on Strand Street on Tuesday, September 10 last, when a man was assaulted by another man and received minor injuries.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the vicinity between 10 and 10.30pm that night to come forward.

The second assault occurred on Rock Street in broad daylight last Thursday, when a man brandishing a large stick, struck another man several times into the legs and torso.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and has been widely circulated on social media.

Garda Dan Dillon made this appeal to the public: