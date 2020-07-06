Gardaí appeal for witnesses to two separate Tralee assault

Gardaí in Tralee are seeking witnesses to two separate assaults in the town in recent days.

The first incident occurred between 4.30 and 4.50 on Thursday afternoon at Marian Park, when two men assaulted another man, in what was described as an ‘unprovoked’ incident.

The victim was not injured but Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

The second, more serious assault occurred on St Brendan’s Road at 8.40am on Saturday morning, in the vicinity of the Burgar Shack.

In this incident, the victim was struck by a male and sustained injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.

Separately, a large sum of money was stolen from a room at the Whitehouse Bed and Breakfast at Boherbee, Tralee on July 2nd.

Gardaí have also appealed for witnesses to come forward.