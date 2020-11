Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two trucks were set on fire at a Tralee waste company.

The incident happened last Wednesday, October 28th at 4.25pm at Dillon Waste and Recycling.

The scene was forensically examined, and gardaí are investigating this criminal damage.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious including people or a vehicle fleeing the area, are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station.