Gardaí appeal for witnesses after substantial sum of money stolen from East Kerry home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a substantial amount of money was stolen from a house in Gneeveguilla.

Two men called to a house in Annabeg last Thursday (October 22nd) around 1pm and claimed they were carrying out work relating to COVID-19.

They asked the homeowner for a sum of money, which was handed over, and then proceeded to take another large sum of cash from inside the house.

Garda Kathy Murphy describes the incident as a distraction burglary; one of the men diverted the homeowner’s attention so the other could enter the house.

Garda Murphy explains what happened:

Meanwhile, Gardaí have been carrying out compliance checks in shops around Kerry to ensure businesses are adhering to Level 5 restrictions.

Under the current restrictions only essential retail and services can remain open.

Garda Kathy Murphy says the majority of businesses have been compliant.

However, a number of shops in the county have been asked to close, while others have been asked to limit what they sell to only essential items.

Garda Murphy says they are only doing this to prevent people travelling unnecessarily: