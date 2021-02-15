Gardaí appeal for witnesses to road rage incident in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of road rage in Tralee town centre last week.

A woman was verbally abused and had an item thrown at her car near the roundabout at Upper Rock Street at around 10:15 last Wednesday morning.

The woman had allowed another car to cross in front of her, before the driver in a white jeep or SUV behind her began to beep the horn.

This driver then pulled in front of the woman as they approached the roundabout, before a male passenger, in his mid to late 20s, got out of the jeep, verbally abused the woman and threw something at the car.

Garda Cathy Murphy says they’re looking to speak to any witnesses to the incident, which she says left the victim distraught.