Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Firies burglary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Firies.

It took place at a house in Hollycross, Firies between 11am and 12 midday yesterday (Sunday, September 1st).

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the incident.

Those involved in the burglary left the scene in a grey/charcoal car, after they were disturbed by the occupant of the house.

Speaking at Tralee Garda Station, Superintendent Daniel Keane made an appeal for witnesses.

He asked that anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone who noticed a grey/charcoal coloured car in the area to contact them.

He also urged drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch with Gardaí.

Tralee Garda can be contacted on 066-7102300 and the Garda Confidential Line is 1800-666-111.