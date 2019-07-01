Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Ardfert on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall at Farranwilliam, Ardfert.

The accident occurred at 11.15am last Friday (June 28th) and the woman was the only occupant of the car.

Garda Irene Riordan is urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them:

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111.