Gardaí appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving incident on Conor Pass

Dingle gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a dangerous driving incident on the Conor Pass.

It happened on Sunday September 27th between 5.15 and 5.45pm near the bad bends at Baile Dubh, on the road between Castlegregory and Dingle.

A black Audio car with a KY registration travelled around a bend at high speed on the opposite side of the road, and was nearly in collision with a car coming towards it.





Garda Shane Kelly of Tralee Garda Station says the car in question was overtaking two cyclists, and gardaí are interested in speaking to these people, as well as anyone else that witnessed the incident.