Gardaí appeal for witnesses to attempted mugging of elderly woman in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the attempted mugging of an elderly woman in Tralee.

The incident happened during the afternoon of Friday, January 31st, when the woman was walking down the laneway near the Imperial Hotel, on her way to the Bank of Ireland car park.

A person attempted to steal her handbag, but didn’t succeed, leaving the woman shaken by the incident.

Garda Eilish Cronin says a number of people stopped to assist the victim immediately after it happened, and she’s anxious to speak to them: