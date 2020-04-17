Gardaí appeal to tractor driver to contact them in relation to serious crash in Ballyheigue

Gardaí have made an appeal to a tractor driver to contact them as they continue their investigation into a serious crash in Ballyheigue.

The collision involving two motorcycles occurred in Buncurrig, Ballyheigue – near the turn for the village – last Tuesday shortly after 2pm.

Both motorcyclists, men who’re in their late teens and early twenties, were injured.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries; the other motorcylist was taken to University Hospital Kerry but was not seriously injured.

Gardaí are appealing to road users who were in the Buncurrig, Ballyheigue area between 1.30 and 2.30pm last Tuesday and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

In particular, they’re appealing to the driver of a red tractor who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

If you can help, you may contact Ballyheigue gardaí on 066 713 3122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.