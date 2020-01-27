Gardaí appeal for public’s help following public brawl in Tralee on Saturday

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a public brawl which happened in Tralee around mid-day last Saturday.

The melee took place near the traffic lights on Dan Spring Road, and involved six men, one of whom was assaulted and sustained a facial injury.

It’s believed the men involved may have parked their cars in the vicinity around that time.

Anyone who was passing the area, and who recognised either the people involved, or their vehicles, is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 71 02300.

Gardaí are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.