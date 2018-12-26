Gardaí appeal to parents in relation to events being held in Dingle tonight

Gardaí are appealing to parents in relation to events being held in Dingle tonight.

They’re asking that parents make their children aware that the majority of venues operating within Dingle tonight are over 18s venues, and under 18-year-olds won’t be allowed in.

Gardaí say there’ll be a zero-tolerance policy on public drinking and underage drinking.





Gardaí say central collection points for buses travelling to Dingle have been arranged in the Tralee, Listowel and Killarney districts.

They say security personal, supported by local gardaí, will travel on these busses to assist the bus operators.

Gardaí from the Listowel and Killarney Districts will also be providing assistance at various locations, as will plain clothes members of the Divisional Drugs Unit.

Roads Policing Units will be carrying out checkpoints, and buses may be stopped enroute to Dingle.

Tralee Superintendent Dan Keane says they’ve previously had issues with large groups of young people arriving into Dingle on buses, causing problems for local residents, and putting pressure on the emergency services.

They’ve been liaising with bus companies and stakeholders for a number of weeks on the issue.