Gardaí appeal for information to witnesses of mid-Kerry murder

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of a mid-Kerry murder to come forward with any information which could assist the investigation.

58-year-old James Cahillane was found dead at his home in Ardraw Beaufort on April 19th 2012.

Mr Cahillane was violently assaulted after returning from a night out.





His house was later set on fire in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The investigation is ongoing and Chief Superintendent Tom Myers is appealing to witnesses to contact them with any information relating to the incident.