Gardaí appeal for information as stolen car registration plates used in North Kerry burglaries

Gardaí are appealing for information after stolen car registration plates were used in burglaries in North Kerry.

English registration plates were stolen from a car in Caherdaniel and used on a car involved in burglaries in Tarbert and Lisselton.

Both incidents in North Kerry occurred on January 10th between 9.30am and 2pm.

Valuable items including game consoles, electronics and jewellery were taken from a house in Tarbert.

In Lisselton, the homeowner disturbed the man and nothing was taken.

Garda Niall O’Connor describes the car used in both incidents: