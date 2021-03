Gardaí are appealing for information relating to a trespassing incident in Tralee last weekend.

At around 6pm on Saturday (February 27th) Gardaí were informed that two women were acting suspiciously near a vacant house in Gurrane, Listellick.

Residents contacted Tralee Garda Station after seeing the women in the area, however, they’d left the scene when Gardaí arrived.

Garda Julieanne Kelly describes what these women were wearing at the time: