Gardaí appeal for information following assaults in Tralee and Kenmare

Gardaí are appealing for information following assaults in Tralee and Kenmare in recent days.

The first occurred in Kenmare at 5:45pm last Thursday, when a man arranged to meet two other men unknown to him, to buy items near the SuperValu in the town.

He was then assaulted by the two men, suffering minor injuries, but managed to escape on foot.

The second occurred on Edward Street in Tralee between 12:30am and 1am on Friday last, when a man suffered several punches to the head from one or two males.

Garda Mary Gardiner says Gardaí are appealing for anyone in either area, or who may have dashcam footage of either assault, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, or Kenmare Garda Station at 064 664 1177.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also appealing for people not to bring unnecessary passengers on essential journeys.

Garda Gardiner says just because a journey is essential for one person, doesn’t mean it’s essential for the whole family.