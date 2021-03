Gardaí are appealing for information from the public after a criminal damage incident in Killarney.

A rock was thrown through the window of a premises on College Street in Killarney between 2pm on March 23rd and 8am on March 24th.

Garda Mary Gardiner says it was an act of mindless vandalism, which caused about €150 worth of damage.

She says anyone with information should contact Killarney garda station.