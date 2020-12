Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a home in Tralee.

This burglary took place in Oakpark between 6.30pm last Friday (December 4th) and 9am on Saturday (December 5th).

The door of the garage, which is attached to the house, was forced open and two STIHL chainshaws were also taken.

Garda Mary Gardiner is urging anyone with information to come forward, they are particularly interested in information relating to the stolen Honda Civic: