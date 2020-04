Gardaí are appealing for help following the theft of a number of items from a property on the Castlemaine Road in Tralee.

Five hurling sliotars and four large bags of turf were taken from the back of a house in the Cois Abhainn estate last Thursday, April 16th between 7am and 7pm.

Garda Shane Kelly is asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity to contact Tralee Garda Station.